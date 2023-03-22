After arrest and psychiatry: ex-GZSZ star leaves son in Costa Rica

Without a permanent address, the authorities in Costa Rica arrested Jasmin Tawil and took care of her three-year-old child. Now she has returned to Germany alone.

For years, Jasmin Tawil was one of the most popular faces of the RTL soap “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten” and enjoyed the limelight alongside her then husband, musician Adel Tawil. But then her GZSZ role Franziska Reuter died in the series, and the actress became quiet on TV. After her marriage broke up in 2014, Jasmin Tawil turned her back on Germany. She traveled the world, eventually ending up in Hawaii without a job and slipping into homelessness.

Most recently, the 40-year-old seemed to have got her life back under control. In 2019 she surprised with the news that she had become a mother. A year later she took part in the Sat.1 show “Promi Big Brother” and a few months ago she was still in love with her partner in her new adopted home Costa Rica. But from there, Jasmin Tawil again caused worrying news.

Jasmin Tawil is back in Germany