After arrest warrant against Putin: Medvedev threatens International Criminal Court with hypersonic missile

States parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC) have complained about threats from Russia following the issuing of an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC said on Wednesday that the body regretted “attempts to impede international efforts to establish criminal liability for acts prohibited under general international law”. It also reiterated its support for the ICC.

The Russian judiciary opened investigations against ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan in response to the arrest warrant against Putin on Monday. According to Dutch media reports, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is also said to have spoken about attacking the court in The Hague, Netherlands, with a hypersonic missile in retaliation.

The Chair of the ICC Assembly of States Parties said there had been “threats” against both the court and “threats of action against investigators and judges.” The Assembly, which brings together all 123 States Parties to the ICC, reiterated their “unwavering support” for the Criminal Court.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin and his child rights commissioner, Maria Alexeyevna Lvowa-Belowa, for the alleged kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia in the Ukraine war. (AFP)

