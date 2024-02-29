After being acquitted, Horner assures that Red Bull has never been stronger

SAKHIR.- The historic director of the team Red Bull of Formula 1 Christian Horner, acquitted of the accusations of “inappropriate behavior” brought against him internally, assured on Thursday that the unity in his team “has never been so strong” while several teams denounce the lack of transparency in this case.

Horner, 50, was suspected of “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee, “allegations” that he has always “completely” rejected. The result of the internal investigation, favorable to the British, was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the company that owns the team, current world champion in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“I’m happy to be here, in Bahrain, and with the team, we are focused on the season ahead,” Christian Horner told Sky Sports the day after the decision.

The unity in the ranks of Red Bull “has never been so strong before,” he said.

Christian Horner.jpg Red Bull team director Christian Horner watches the second practice of the French Grand Prix from the pits, at the Le Castellet circuit, on July 22, 2022. AP Photo/Manu Fernández

Arriving on the Gulf island on Wednesday, the leader, who remained in his position, now says to “concentrate on the Grand Prix and the upcoming season to try to defend our two titles.”

“I cannot comment further, but the process has been carried out and concluded,” he added.

According to the statement published on Wednesday, the complainant has the right to appeal the decision, although at the moment it has not been reported that she has done so.

When asked at a press conference on Thursday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called for greater transparency regarding the conclusions of this investigation, the details of which have not been revealed.

“I don’t think we can look behind the scenes but in the end there is a woman in an organization who spoke to Human Resources and said there was a problem, which led to an investigation and yesterday the sport received a message saying that everything was fine. We have examined the matter,” Wolff defended. “I think that with the will of a global sport, more transparency is needed in such critical matters,” she said.

No more from Red Bull:

Red Bull indicated on Wednesday in its laconic statement that since “the investigation report is confidential and contains private information about the third parties that have participated in the investigation,” the group would not make any further comments “out of respect for all people.” affected”.

“There will still be a lot of speculation because many questions have been left unanswered about the entire process,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown denounced on Thursday. “And that’s what those who run the sport need to be able to put that behind them.”

Source: AFP