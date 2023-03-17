After Biden’s yes – climate groups take “Project Willow” to court

Everyone agrees that Willow will pollute the environment – ​​the emissions the project leads to are the equivalent of several million cars on US roads. And the oil deposits are located in a sensitive natural environment in northern Alaska.

But Interior Minister Deb Haaland defended the approval the other day by saying that President Joe Biden’s government cut the number of permitted drilling platforms by 40 percent, compared to the application submitted by oil giant Conoco Phillips. And state politicians are generally enthusiastic, as new oil development boosts that economy and is expected to push down energy prices.

Requires a stop

And barely had the ink dry on Biden’s endorsement before several organizations, including the Alaska Wilderness League and Earthjustice, in court in Alaska demanded that Willow be stopped.

In their request, the environmental groups emphasize that the area is home to lots of wild animals such as grizzlies and polar bears, large numbers of birds – and even reindeer herds that are important for the local population’s livelihood.

But what is Project Willow? In the video above, SVT’s reporter goes through everything you need to know about the controversial project.