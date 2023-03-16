After breaking with the FdT, the new bloc puts pressure on Cristina to deal with key issues about rates and Rosario

Less than a month after the fracture suffered by the block of the Front of All in the Senatethe five members of the new bench Federal Unit gave a sign of independence, by demanding a special session to vote on a bill to reduce the energy rate and the delayed appointment of federal judges for Santa Febefore the advance of drug violence in Rosario.

The request was signed by senators Guillermo Snopek, Edgardo Kueider, Carlos “Camau” Espínola, María Eugenia Catalfamo (those who left the government bloc) and Alejandra Vigo. With the five signatures, the session was formally requested for March 29, but the summons depends on the president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchneraccording to the regulations.

In front of everyone lingering discomfort from the breakup that left the official bench with 31 senators compared to the 33 that Juntos por el Cambio has and took away from the vice president the control she had over the upper house, according to parliamentary sources slipped to iProfessional. This puts under a question mark the formal call to the session that the head of the Senate should sign.

The petition put pressure on the official caucus that Cristina Kirchner commands because it represents the first gesture of autonomy of the senators who opened up from the Frente de Todos, but It also puts Together for Change in trouble because the agenda proposed by the Federal Unit is quite close to some of the proposals of the main opposition group.

Effect of the break in the FDT: pressure from the new bloc and forced negotiations

The authorities of the Frente de Todos contacted their peers from Juntos por el Cambio these days to probe the possibility of meeting on March 30, with an agenda to define, as confirmed by two sources of the opposition to this medium. “Until now there is no consensus on the agenda“, they summarized.

The crux of the matter is that Together for Change and Federal Unity have 38 senators, one more than is necessary to have a quorum and majority. However, until now there was no understanding between these two sectors. The Senate has not dealt with any project in the compound for four months and the agenda of issues is more open and subject to the political thread than ever.

The rupture of the Frente de Todos begins to force the ruling party to negotiate the agenda to meet

With that margin, the new bloc made progress with your session request and placed the emphasis on two central axes. One of them is the project by Kueider from Entre Ríos “which promotes a reduction in electricity rates throughout the country through the removal of extra charges charged by energy distributors and the VAT reduction“, according to a statement.

And on the other hand, they pointed out that it is “imperative that the Senate progress in the appointment of judges in the province of Santa Fe” in view of the “complex and urgent situation that the city of Rosario is going through as a consequence of the scourge of drug trafficking“.

Key issue: what is the project to reduce electricity rates about?

The project to reduce the electricity rates paid by residential and commercial users was presented by Kueider days before his departure from the Frente de Todos block along with Snopek, Espínola and Catalfamo was finalized. Its economic impact is seen empowered by opportunity: the debate on the subject is interspersed with the attack of the Government against Edesur due to the repeated cuts during the heat wave.

The initiative proposes reduce from 21 to 5% the VAT on the electricity rate for private homes and family consumption through an amendment to the Value Added Tax Law. Meanwhile, for commercial, industrial and SME users the rate would be cut to 10.5%.

Another of the key points with which the project seeks to reduce the rate is the prohibition for energy distributors to charge extra charges such as “taxes and contributions” that, according to the senator from Entre Ríos, “make the final price of the electricity bill more expensive.”

On the other hand, it establishes increase in royalties received by the provinces in whose territories the hydroelectric sources are located, from the 12% currently in force to 20%. The increase may be received “in kind -electric power-, at the option of each jurisdiction” and would also serve to “reduce the cost of the rate.”

The project to reduce electricity rates touches on a very sensitive issue for the current situation of the energy issue

An interesting point about this initiative is that, in addition to the obviously favorable implications for users, It also has a political edge.

The reduction of tariffs and the subtle link of a governor with the new block

Behind the rupture of the Frente de Todos and the creation of the new space, the influence of the governors of Córdoba, Juan Schiarettiand from Saint Louis, Alberto Rodriguez Saa, increasingly distanced from the Front of All. However, the project on electricity rates shows that the Entre Ríos Gustavo Bordet it also has some interest in the agenda of the sector that rebelled.

Although at first he ignored the play and Kueider, the governor later appeared on several occasions with the senator and, during the opening of sessions in the Entre Ríos Legislature, he winked at his project by announcing that he will drop the extra charges on rates in the province. Several mayors joined the measure.

A source who closely follows Entre Ríos politics told iProfesional stressed that in the province “bank this project of Kueider” because “in the Entre Ríos populationbeing also a producing province on the side of Salta Grande, the The issue of electricity tariffs is particularly sensitive“.

Thus, the project that the Federal Unit asks to discuss at the end of the month in the Senate has support, albeit overlapping, from a governor who recently showed signs of disagreement with the national government: Bordet was one of those who withdrew support for impeachment petition against the Supreme Court promoted by President Alberto Fernández in tandem with Kirchnerism.

Judges for Rosario: the rebels add strength to an opposition claim

The request of the new bloc to deal with the agreements of The appointment of judges in Santa Fe and Córdoba is another thorny issue because, in the midst of the controversy over the advance of violence linked to drug trafficking in the city of Rosario, the opposition began to target Cristina Kirchner for the slowness of the Senate to cover judicial vacancies in that hot zone.

The new Federal Unity block tries to install its agenda and adds the issue of the Rosario crisis

There are many specifications that are pending approval since last yearamong them, those who seek to cover the Federal Court of First Instance No. 1 of Rosario and two committees in the Federal Criminal Oral Court Chamber No. 2 of Rosario.

This was criticized several times by the opposition during the visit to the Chamber of Deputies by the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, last week. Faced with the insistent arguments, the official blamed Cristina Kirchner without naming her, responding: “I have no other tools than ask the Chambers and specifically the Senate to resolve this issue”.

Now, the request of the Federal Unity bloc adds to that proposal that was also made several times by the senators from Santa Fe of Together for Change Carolina Losada and Dionisio Scarpin.