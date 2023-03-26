After criticism of judicial reform in Israel: Netanyahu dismisses defense minister

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets after Defense Secretary Gallant was fired. Unions have announced a general strike.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday in response to the sacking of Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant. In the capital, people demanded Netanyahu’s resignation during a demonstration in front of the defense ministry. According to reports in the “Times of Israel” and the “Jerusalem Post”, around 1,000 demonstrators are said to have gathered in front of the prime minister’s house, and some are said to have already broken through security barriers. The police are apparently using water cannons. Protesters are also said to have made their way to the Knesset, the seat of the Israeli parliament.

The umbrella organization of the Israeli trade unions Histadrut called a general strike for Monday in order to damage the country’s economy, reports the Israeli television station Channel 12. The country’s universities also want to go on strike – initially indefinitely.

Thrown out after criticism of judicial reform

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Joav Galant after he called for the controversial judicial reform to be halted. This was announced by a spokesman for Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative Likud party on Sunday evening. There have been protests for months against the reform, which is intended to curtail the influence of the Supreme Court. The plans of the right-wing religious government have also triggered considerable criticism internationally.

The previous defense minister surprisingly called on his own government to stop the reform and to engage in dialogue with critics on Saturday evening. Galant warned that otherwise national security could be severely damaged. He pointed out that numerous reservists did not show up for duty in protest against the reform. Netanyahu’s coalition wants to implement core elements of the reform in the next few days.

Consul General resigns

The Israeli Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, announced his resignation “with a heavy heart” in a public letter. He had only been in office for 18 months. “The political situation in Israel has reached a critical juncture and I feel a deep responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right and to fight for the democratic values ​​I hold dear,” he wrote. “Today’s dangerous decision to sack the secretary of defense has convinced me that I can no longer represent this administration.”

Criticism of the planned reform continues

The vote on a law that should give government politicians more influence in the appointment of judges could take place as early as this Monday. It is still unclear how critics within the government will vote. The coalition only has a majority of four seats in parliament.