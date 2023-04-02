After fight with Televisa and signing with VLA, actress flees Mexico

Dear driver of VLA suffered a strong problem with Andrea Legarreta when he was on the Hoy program, which caused his veto in Televisa.

Now, after achieving the fame he wanted on TV Azteca, he decided to say goodbye to Venga la Alegría, just like Horace Villalobos.

However, she has a destination far from Mexico; in The Truth News We share all the details.

VLA host suffered a veto from Televisa

Anette Cuburu had a strong lawsuit with Andrea Legarreta.



The beloved host of VLA, Anette Cuburu surprised everyone when she left the Ajusco forums on Thursday and hours later he reappeared outside of Mexico.

The native of Mexicali, Baja California, decided to spend some time away from the spotlight since she has been at TV Azteca for 5 years, plus others that she accumulated experience at Televisa by participating in various projects.

On the Ajusco television station, she began as part of the melodrama El Candidato, then she acted in What we women shut up and later began hosting the program Con seal de mujer and the morning newscast Hechos AM.

After contracting marriage with the top executive of Televisa, Alejandro Benítez joined the cast of the Hoy program, where he allegedly did not have a good experience.

According to the same host, Legarreta treated her very badly since she was a “Ebittered and lived unhappy with Erik Rubín.”

Due to her bad marriage, Cuburu ended up speaking ill of her ex-husband, which led her to be banned from the San Ángel company.

The presenter accused Benítez of having ruined her career since she couldn’t find a job anywhere:

“There was an order not to give me work. I don’t wish it on anyone…they hung up the phone on me and didn’t even take my call, people who came to my house, who carried my children…”, she recounted.

Anette Cuburu left Mexico

Anette Cuburu with her children in Italy.



After this bitter pill, the host tried seven on TV Azteca; where she was received with the program El club de Eva, which went off the air three months after starting the broadcasts.

Then he began his time at Venga la Alegría, where he said this Thursday that he would leave for a while to rest with your family.

Days later, he was seen on a flight by sharing a photo in which he appears inside a plane, then He was seen with his children in Milan, Italy.

Until now it is not known when he will return to the broadcasts of Venga la Alegría.

