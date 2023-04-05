After four years, the handcuffs clicked: smugglers in custody

The federal police arrested a long-distance bus traveler who was wanted by an arrest warrant at the Hörbranz border crossing (BAB 96) on Tuesday night (April 4th).

The Passau federal police had caught the man almost four years ago, among other things, in a smuggling act. This time the man had drugs with him and tried to enter Germany illegally.

executive arrest warrant

Federal police officers in Lindau checked the Bosnian-Herzegovinian national in a long-distance coach with the Lyon-Zagreb route. When checking the 34-year-old, the officials found that the man had an arrest warrant from the Landshut public prosecutor for smuggling in foreigners. The wanted person was caught by the Passau federal police in June 2019 at the Simbach am Inn border crossing when entering the country illegally with a fake driver’s license. In addition, the then 30-year-old had tried to transport two compatriots to Germany without permission. In July 2020, the district court in Eggenfelden sentenced him to pay a fine of over 2,200 euros.

Cannabis found

The Lindau federal police officers found around eight grams of cannabis when searching the man. Due to the violation of the Narcotics Act, the Eastern European could no longer invoke his right to travel. The accused therefore received another report of attempted unauthorized entry.