After many years of rumors – Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is coming



Starfleet Academy is probably familiar to most Star Trek fans, because that’s where the officers who later take a seat in the Federation spaceships are trained. There have been rumors about a series with this location for a long time and these are now being confirmed.





A series called Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been a force to be reckoned with for many years. Because this elite training school has been mentioned in almost every production of the well-known science fiction universe for years and decades. Visits are made to Starfleet Academy from time to time, but there hasn’t been a full series of them yet.

But that will change soon, because how deadline reported, CBS Studios has greenlit the series. Produced for the streaming service Paramount+, the series will be about a new class of Starfleet cadets who will not only experience adventure but also face the challenges of growing up.

“Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.” , it says in summary. Producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau wrote in a statement: “Explore the galaxy! Be the captain of your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will reopen to people ages 16+ Earth years (or species equivalent), who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and dedication to a cause greater than themselves.”

Star Trek for Teens?

Too many concrete details are not yet available, but one can certainly assume that Paramount + wants to address a slightly younger target group with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. It is currently unknown when the series will start.

Summary CBS Studios greenlights Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Series is about a new class of Starfleet cadets.

Target group: young people from the age of 16, start date unknown.

Showrunner Alex Kurtzman & Noga Landau: “Explore the Galaxy!”

Elite training school Starfleet Academy was mentioned again and again.

See also: