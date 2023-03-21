After months of waiting, Amandine Pellissard in heaven: she announces good news on Instagram

The mother of Large Families: life in XXL, who has converted to the production of adult videos, announces unexpected news after several months of waiting.
It is an understatement to say that Amandine Pellissard left a lasting mark on the destiny of Large Families: life in XXL. The TF1 docu-reality, which follows sometimes very large families, had indeed highlighted the Pellissard, a very natural and cash tribe, made up of eight children. But after several seasons, the mother and her husband, Alexandre, slammed the door of the program, protesting against the filming conditions, resembling, according to them, pure and hard reality TV, with its shortcomings – in particular scenes played and not improvised.
Amandine Pellissard leaves TF1 for good
In the process, Amandine Pellissard also announced to file a complaint to recategorize her status, while converting to the very unexpected medium of adult videos. She thus made the front page of certain newspapers, while appearing regularly in Touche pas à mon poste to defend herself from the choice to produce this content directly in the couple’s house – she stages herself with her husband in the living room. But this reconversion was not quite complete. Indeed, the name and address of their Instagram account always had the name of the channel that discovered them, TF1. For a long time, the mother of the family had nevertheless indicated that she was looking for a way to modify this. And this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, it’s done! Goodbye amandine.pellissard.tf1, hello amandine.pellissard.offand this, without losing the small certification allowing it to be identified as its official account on the social network.
The hunt for fake accounts is launched for the Pellissards
While she celebrated the good news in her stories, the mother finally has a way to better control her image. In a live, she had indicated that she had paid for the services of a company allowing to hunt false accounts on social networks usurping her identity. This name change on Instagram – pending the notch on the couple’s TikTok account, which opened recently, finally allows us to say goodbye to the past and move up a gear. Amandine Pellissard, who is expecting a ninth child, had indeed indicated that she did not intend to immediately stop pornographic filming.