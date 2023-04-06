After normalizing the situation, they return to collect tolls on the highway

After a difficult day at the toll booths La Plata-Buenos Aires Highway by a measure of force of the Single Union of Toll and Related Workers (SUTPA)AUBASA reported that this Wednesday night the collection was normalized in all stationsjust before the long weekend for Easter.
It should be remembered that SUTPA had disregarded the mandatory conciliation issued this Tuesday, resuming the claim that consisted of raise the barriers of the tolls of the Highway and the Atlantic corridor.
In a first instance, the union entity decided to abide by the conciliation and lift the measure of forcealthough they warned that “In the face of any obstacle that is placed for compliance with the implementation or improvements in safety for workers, we will resume the measure”. Finally, after about two and a half hours, they raised the barriers again.
The truth is that, towards the end of this Wednesday, the situation normalized and tolls began to be collected again at all stations.
THE CONFLICT
The union deployed the measure of force one day after AUBASA announced “the reparation of a historical debt with the workers.” From the union entity, however, they spoke of an “unsustainable situation.” In addition to raising the barriers, they concentrated on the Hudson Turnpike.
SUTPA released a statement on Tuesday morning in which it specified its claims: 150 effective and 100 recategorized. In addition, they ask for improvements in security conditions in the face of “the alarming degree of exposure.” As they pointed out, the Buenos Aires state company “continues with a policy of job insecurity in an increasingly difficult social and economic context.”
The firm responded to this claim hours later, late Tuesday night. As officially reported, progress was made “with the process of implementation and recategorization.” “This represents the reparation of a historical debt with the workers of AUBASA”, they assured.