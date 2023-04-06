After normalizing the situation, they return to collect tolls on the highway

After a difficult day at the toll booths La Plata-Buenos Aires Highway by a measure of force of the Single Union of Toll and Related Workers (SUTPA)AUBASA reported that this Wednesday night the collection was normalized in all stationsjust before the long weekend for Easter.

It should be remembered that SUTPA had disregarded the mandatory conciliation issued this Tuesday, resuming the claim that consisted of raise the barriers of the tolls of the Highway and the Atlantic corridor.