tz stars

From: Lisa Klugmayer

Split

Iris Klein goes back to catching men. This is what Daniela Katzenberg’s mother says in her Instagram stories. Still, she can’t resist a dig at Peter.

Mallorca – Iris Klein (55) now seems to be able to slowly look ahead. After the affair drama and the public small war between her, Peter (55) and Yvonne Woelke (41), it finally seems as if the 55-year-old has arrived in her single life. She is currently setting up her own new apartment. But much more exciting: Iris Klein is now looking for men again.

After separation from Peter: Iris Klein has her first date

“I have a date on Friday. I have my first date with another man on Friday,” announces Iris Klein, beaming with joy, in her Instagram stories. Although she shares almost everything with her fans, this time she doesn’t want to reveal any further details. “I am curious. Oh my God. No, I won’t take you with me.” So who the lucky one is remains a secret for the time being.

Does Iris Klein know these photos? Peter’s confidante Yvonne Woelke in stockings and high heels View photo gallery

But although Iris Klein is happy, there is a bit of nervousness. “I’m excited to see how it turns out. I’m a little nervous, like a little kid. I was faithful for 20 years, was a faithful wife and now I’m dating again. And it starts on Friday,” she continues. “I’m really nervous. What am I going to wear?” she finally asks her fans. But Iris can’t help but take a little dig at Peter.

Iris Klein – more than just “the mother of…” Iris Klein is tired of being labeled “the mother of…”. After all, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger and Jenny Frankhauser herself can look back on an eventful career in reality TV. These are the most important stages of her show life: “Big Brother” (2010), “I’m a star – get me out of here!” (2013), “Celebrity Shopping Queen” (2013), “The summer house of the stars – fight of Celebrity Couples” (2020), “The Festival of Reality Stars – Who is the Lightest Candle?” (2021), “Battle of the Reality Stars – Shipwreck on Dream Beach” (2022).

“Don’t miss my ex at all”: Even when the date is announced, Iris Klein teases Peter

As her fans know, Iris Klein loves funny and/or inspirational calendar sayings. As she continues in her Instagram story, she recently read a saying that not only fits her situation, but also made her laugh: “I had a date with a strange woman who has so much of her Ex says I miss him too now.”

But Iris Klein wouldn’t be Iris Klein if she didn’t taunt Peter here too. “I don’t miss my ex at all. I’m really enjoying it now. Nobody snores next to me anymore, nobody I have to take into account anymore. I can eat wherever I want every day. It’s really, really great,” she assures her fans.

But is Iris Klein really over Peter? This message casts doubt: Iris Klein is said to have secretly sent Yvonne Woelke shower pictures with Peter. Sources used: Instagram/Iris Klein