After the abdication of Margaret II, will Charles III follow her example?

LONDON.- The surprise abdication of the Danish queen Margaret II had a particular resonance in the United Kingdom where in some sectors it began to be imagined that Charles III recently crowned and already 75 years old, could follow his example.

On December 31, Margaret II, 83, announced during her New Year’s message her resignation in favor of her son, Prince Frederick.

The new king will ascend to the throne on Sunday, at the age of 55. Polls show that more than 80% of Danes support the sovereign decision.

Other European monarchs have already abdicated in the last decade, such as King Juan Carlos of Spain, in 2014, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and King Albert II of Belgium, both in 2013.

Charles became king in September 2022, after the death of his mother Elizabeth II, at age 96. The new monarch is also head of state of 14 other countries, a legacy of the United Kingdom’s colonial past, the Commonwealth.

Charles’s age has raised many questions about how many years he will end up reigning, especially since the heir to the throne, William, 41, is much more popular than him.

For The Guardian newspaper, one of the few British media that does critical coverage of the royal family, Margaret’s abdication is a “sign of a sensible constitutional monarchy” and of a country capable of keeping its institutions “adapted to its objectives.” “.

Charles “surely has the legitimacy to have a substantial reign after having waited so long. But not until death,” the newspaper judges.

Influence

For biographer Phil Dampier, a specialist in the monarchy, Charles could be influenced by Margaret’s resignation, especially if it helps protect the future of the institution.

“One wonders whether in five or ten years King Charles might consider doing the same if his health deteriorates or whether he feels the time is right to pass power to William and (his wife) Catherine while they are young,” he says. to the Daily Mail newspaper.

For royal family specialists, Charles may want to remain on the throne to continue his work on the environment.

According to royal family historian Ed Owens, Charles, unlike his mother, appears to have a “more dynamic” style of provoking governments to act.

“He is still in good health, as far as we know, and I think he intends to advance his program in his first years of reign,” Owens explains to AFP.

positive opinion

Carlos is closely followed in his handling of the scandals that affected the royal family.

His younger brother, Prince Andrew, was accused by a woman of sexual assault when he was 17 years old and under the influence of American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The case ended with a financial settlement that avoided an embarrassing trial, but Andrés is now deprived of any official function and can no longer use his title of Royal Highness.

Carlos’s relationship with his son Enrique, very critical of the monarchy and who moved to the United States with his wife Meghan, is also a source of criticism in British society.

“Andrew has clearly caused significant damage to the monarchy, but Charles is responsible” for the royal family, lashes out Graham Smith, leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic, for whom the institution “has its days numbered.”

However, according to a YouGov poll published in September, 55% of Britons have a positive opinion of the new head of state, up from 44% a year earlier.

For Owens, there is a “strong probability” that Charles will reign until his death, like his mother, who considered being monarch a lifelong task.

But in his opinion, it would not be wrong to end his reign at any given time.

“In the long term, it will make sense to try to bring in new blood, as several European royal families have done,” he estimates.

FUENTE: AFP