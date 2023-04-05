After the accusations, the Nation and Municipalities will coordinate the dispatch of Gendarmes

The national government accelerates the implementation of the Conurbano Unified Commands. Therefore, this Wednesday the first meeting with the affected municipalities will take place. It will start at 9:30 in the morning and the meeting, at the Ministry of Security, will take place in a complex context triggered by the murder of bus driver Daniel Barrientos that occurred this Monday morning.

The Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, announced that this Wednesday the meetings with Buenos Aires mayors will be launched to coordinate the tasks of the national security forces in that territory, as part of the functions of the “Conurbano Unified Command” (CUC) created late March.

Fernández reaffirmed that the portfolio in his charge works with a “collaboration objective” with the Buenos Aires government and also ratified that the gendarmes that began to operate in Greater Buenos Aires “will continue every day.”

In statements, the official anticipated that this week the meetings between the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy, Mercedes La Gioiosa, and the Buenos Aires mayors will begin to “continue refining the format” planned for the “participation” of the federal security forces in the district. In this regard, he remarked that federal troops “will continue to enter all places where necessary.”

On March 27, the national government had ordered the creation of the CUC to provide in a more “efficient” way the security tasks of the federal police and security forces that act in that territory of the province of Buenos Aires.

Regarding the beating attack suffered by his Buenos Aires counterpart, Sergio Berni, during the protest against the crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos in Virrey del Pino, the official reiterated that it was “scary” and “unacceptable.”

“I am against what they did to him. It is an aberration. If Argentina is going to solve its problems like this, we are fried, ”warned the head of the Security portfolio.

“I vindicate Berni’s attitude of going and talking,” he said, and considered that “perhaps I would have been more careful in criminal intelligence to see if the issue is managed to go without complications.”

In line with the opinion of Berni, who assured that the murder of the bus driver was a “rare” case, Fernández said that it is “showy that a group goes up to steal a bag and has two support cars and two heavy-caliber weapons with ammunition Smith & Wesson, which is very expensive”.

As reported, the CUC will be integrated by 5 commands distributed throughout the province.

Command 1 – North: Escobar, Pilar, Marcos Paz and General Rodríguez

Command 2 – Northwest: Tiger, St. Fernando, Vincent Lopez, Moron, St. Isidore, St. Martin, Ituzaingo, Blackbird, Brown, February 3, Hurlingham, Jose C. Peace, St. Michael and the Argentine Falklands

Command 3 – Southwest: The slaughter