After the controversial spot, Cabezas’s sister crossed Burlando: “She always defended murderers”

The photojournalist’s sister Jose Luis Cabezas, Gladys Cabezasquestioned the lawyer’s political spot Fernando Burlandowho is running as a candidate for governor of Buenos Aires, in which he participates José Luis Auge, one of his brother’s murderers.

“I’m so sad but Burlando does not surprise me. She always defended and gave work to the murderers of Cabezas. It is not the way to be a candidate for anything and I am sorry for my brother and my old man, because they suffered a lot, “said Gladys Cabezas in statements that she made in dialogue with Radio 10.

The lawyer introduced himself this week as candidate for governor of the province of Buenos Aires and launched his first spotin which -dressed in a tank top, shorts and flip flops- he walks through a popular neighborhood of the ovens and embraces one of Cabezas’ convicted murderers.

“Society is going to condemn him and if he wants to be governor he is very wrong. What is the message? With a T-shirt, underpants and flip-flops, he disguised himself as a poor man”Glayds pointed out. In addition, he indicated that the lawyer “uses people” and warned that lied when saying that he had a good relationship with the Cabezas family. “What Burlando said is a lie, he had no relationship with my old man. My old people died of sadness because those who defended him killed my brother”held.

It should be remembered that Burlando was the lawyer who represented the parents of the young man murdered in Villa Gesell, Fernando Baez Sosaa month before to appear as a candidate for governor. “I never talked about Burlando out of respect for Fernando Báez Sosa’s parents, I know how he plays with people, he had to clean himself up”Glayds concluded.