“After the coronation”: Camilla’s master plan includes downsizing

From: Annemarie Goebbel

At some point the coronation is over and Charles III. must modernize his monarchy. He receives active support from Camilla.

London – If the coronation in London is currently the focus of all thoughts, there is one person who is currently thinking a lot about the time afterwards. The real work begins when the excitement has subsided and the guests have left. Then comes the day when King Charles (74) and has to put his plans into practice. Camilla (75) has also done her homework and actively supports her husband.

Camilla has the plan for the future in her pocket: “The buzzword is ‘value for money'”

Camilla has handled the finer points of restructuring within the royal family and staff. The task: nothing less than the streamlining of the monarchy. A senior official told him Evening Standard: “It’s not about cuts, it’s about getting the best value for money for employees. Sometimes less is more”.

Another source spells out what the employee so considerately implied: “There will be staff cuts. It’s already started,” she says. Camilla’s motto has already been found: “The catchphrase is ‘value for money'”. The eviction of Frogmore Cottage by Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, is just the “tip of the iceberg,” the insider adds. More royals will “have to take care of themselves” in the future.

King Charles III throws 900 years of tradition overboard King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are thus committing a historic break for a cosmopolitan monarchy. For centuries it was customary that no other crowned royals could be present at the coronation of a British monarch, as the sacred ceremony was meant to be an intimate exchange between the monarch and his people before God.

If relatives can’t afford where they live, they should “restrict”

The royal expert and editor-in-chief of the Majesty MagazineIngrid Seward, had previously dem Mirror said Charles was “very well aware” that vacant properties were scattered across the country, which “doesn’t look good in these tough times”. Charles is keen to reduce the number of royals dependent on the Crown, especially when they are not fulfilling their duties. If relatives cannot afford their place of residence, they should “restrict themselves”, they say.

After the coronation, things continue seamlessly. Charles III must create new structures. It's lucky that Camilla already has ideas and is there to help and advise him.

Whether this only means Prince Andrew (63), who was obviously meant, remains in the dark for the time being. Charles had offered his younger brother the Frogmore Cottage vacated by Prince Harry (38) and Meghan Markle (41)., as his current home near Windsor Castle, the Royal Lodge, is a bit too luxurious for an inactive royal. Let’s hope that Camilla already has a plan B for the luxury stay in her pocket. The dreamlike property should be noisy The Sun be in a “horrible” state. Sources used: mirror.co.uk, thesun.co.uk, standard.co.uk, Majesty Magazine