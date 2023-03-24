After the release of the remake – Resident Evil 4 reduced by 50%

The Japanese Game developer Capcom has perfected the art of remake. With new editions of old parts of the legendary survival horror series Resident Evil, the company has been celebrating incredible success for several years. On the one hand, the creators manage to retain the brittle charm of the originals and still give the gameplay, the atmosphere and the graphics a modern touch. Nevertheless, it is also worth taking a look on the originals, if only for the sake of nostalgia.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: A Masterpiece gets top ratings

“Brutally good” – that’s how we rate the remake of Resident Evil 4 at PC Games. In our video test, we break down how Capcom managed to Survival Horror Masterpiece add another one on top. At least since the release of the demo, everyone is talking about the cult series again.

Resident Evil 4 was released in 2005 exclusively on the unfortunately rather unsuccessful Nintendo Gamecube. Nevertheless, the title hit and lifted the series to a new level. Third-person camera, a fresh setting and contemporary gameplay made many Playstation and Xbox owners jealous of all Nintendo fans.

Resident Evil 4 is heavily discounted

Console exclusivity is long gone now. Resident Evil 4 appeared after the Gamecube PlayStation 2 and all other models, on Xbox, PC, Wii, Wii U and on the Nintendo Switch. A look at the eshop reveals that Resident Evil 4 is currently heavily discounted in the wake of the remake’s release.

Usually costs Resident Evil 4 on the Nintendo Switch proud 19.99 euros. Currently, the classic, however by a whopping 50% reduced and available for 9.99 euros. Technically and in terms of gameplay, the original can’t keep up with the remake. However, a nostalgic trip to the year 2005 should be quite attractive for just under ten euros. Resident Evil 4 Remake (buy now / €53.99 ) does not appear on the Nintendo Switch. At least the discounted original is a small consolation thanks to the fat discount.