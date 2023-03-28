After the resignation, Macri, Larreta and Bullrich appeared together at a dinner for liberalism leaders

Macri with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich at the Libertad Foundation

After renouncing not to be a candidate in the next elections, Mauricio Macri was shown today with Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich at the annual dinner freedom foundation. The three PRO leaders will share the table during the meal that brings together personalities and leaders from the liberal spectrum.

Macri, Larreta and Bullrich have been assigned the same table, in front of the stage of the central hall. However, the mayor of Buenos Aires was there for a moment, they talked for about 15 minutes and he left for another commitment.

The head of the City Government arrived accompanied by Fernando StrafaceSecretary General and International Relations of CABA, and with Philip Michael, Buenos Aires Chief of Staff. As soon as he entered the red carpet at the main entrance, he exchanged a hug with Fernando DeAndreisMacri’s personal secretary, and with the deputy of Radical Evolution Rodrigo DeLoredo.

Macri greeted Rodríguez Larreta upon arriving at the Fundación Libertad dinner

For her part, Bullrich was one of the first to arrive. Minutes after 8:00 p.m., the former Minister of Security arrived at the place accompanied by her husband, Guillermo Yanco. The president of the PRO gave a few words to the television media and then began to greet the leadership that was already in Parque Norte. At every step she took, they asked her for a selfie. Bullrich walked slowly until entering the room, between a kiss and a smile with the leaders who came up to greet her.

The former President is the star figure of the event organized by the liberal think tank. Around 9:00 p.m., Macri entered the charming “Golden Center Complex” room in Parque Norte. When he arrived, all the local and international personalities had already arrived. However, the founder of PRO burst into the room where the initial cocktail was taking place and captive all eyes.

The former president with his wife, Juliana Awada (Nicolas Stulberg)

Macri was not there: Before his arrival at the event, the conversation that circulated among the attendees was around opinions, comments and analysis on the announcement he published yesterday regarding his decision not to run for the next elections.

This year, Fundación Libertad turns 35 and celebrates it with a banquet that brings together the main celebrities and figures of Argentine and regional liberalism. Gerardo and Alejandro Bongiovanni, president and director of the think tank, were in charge of organizing and receiving the guests.

Sebastian Pineira

In addition to Macri, there are also the former presidents Sebastián Piñera (Chile), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Tute Quiroga (Bolivia), and the Spanish deputy Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo. They are joined by a group of Hispanic American legislators and leaders.

While in Argentina there are the main referents of Together for Change. From Macri, Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich for the PRO; Senators Carolina Losada and Luis Naidenoff, as well as representatives Mario Negri, Martín Tetaz and Rodrigo De Loredo from the UCR. In representation of the liberal leg of the opposition coalition, the presence of deputies José Luis Espert and Ricardo López Murphy stand out.

Luis Naidenoff, José Luis Espert and Silvana Guidici

In the liberal meeting there are also mayors of the PRO, diplomats, intellectuals and academics linked to liberalism; provincial legislators and territorial leaders of JxC. There are also representatives of the private sector, businessmen and members of different levels of the judiciary.

Throughout the day, dozens of leaders took the stage to say a few words, and towards the end of the night it was the turn of the former Latin American leaders, with Mauricio Macri’s speech closing the evening.

Taking the microphone, the former Argentine head of state began by thanking the Foundation with a few paragraphs that, as he later confessed, were written by the artificial intelligence application ChatGPT: “I am not going to read you the entire speech, although I really it’s very good. I did this because it shows the technological revolution that humanity is in, ”he explained.

Then, he got fully involved in politics and remarked that the country is “still suffering, with triple-digit inflation, the highest in 31 years, that is, we went 31 years back, without currency, with more than 40 exchange rates, whipped because drug trafficking is advancing again and with power outages”

Macri considered that this situation is “the product of the fact that a demolition army is ruling us that has done never-before-seen damage in such a short time,” although he remarked that he is “optimistic” and that “all this pain today has turned into learning , in maturity”.

“Today Argentines are seeing what they did not see a few years ago and I feel that they are desperate to re-embrace a healthy culture of power like the one we had between 2015 and 2019. The end of populism will open up 20 years of growth for us. in Argentina, but they will not arrive by a miracle or by magic, but by work, and it will not be the product of a savior, but of a team. We are about to dawn, ”he added.

Finally, he sent a message that seemed to be addressed to his allies of Together for Change, asking that “in the coming months, which luckily there are not so many anymore”, they have “a lot of maturity, a lot of cohesion, a lot of firmness to defend the process that remains until this long-awaited change of government that is about to arrive”.

“I don’t think that what we experienced in Qatar was a coincidence, it was a confirmation of what I have been dreaming of, because this team conveyed mental maturity. I was, I am and I will always be with you, but now I will be helping the next president to turn history around, “he concluded.

