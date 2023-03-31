After the storm... Billie Eilish made the Foro Sol tremble

Let’s try to forget the rain. What Billie Eilish fans endured to see her again in Mexico went beyond that. Since 2019, the singer had scheduled her visit: after her presentation at the Corona Capital that year, she only had to wait a few more months. But those months became years for a “little matter” of serious international dimensions.…so a rain was only a small inconvenience. And everything had its reward.

Yesterday, March 30, 2023, will remain as the day when, After a storm, Billie Eilish appeared before an emotional Foro Sol that reverberated acoustically and physically to the rhythm of beats and digital sequences on which the American rested her languid song that has become her hallmark.

Now without an opening group, heThe 21-year-old singer took to the stage shortly after 7 p.m., causing “Bury a friend” to raise a whoop which, minutes before, had already been shown when Gorillaz, Fleetwood Mac, and Tears for Fears finished playing on the local sound. “I didn’t change my number”, “NDA” and “Therefore I am”, made it evident that fans (mostly girls, many accompanied by their parents) they had enough battery to scream at the slightest provocation.

Billie Eilish at the Foro Sol / Screenshot

And the provocations were not few: Billie Eilish singing; Billie Eilish dancing to “Billie Bossa Nova”; Billie Eilish thanking those who returned to Foro Sol, after the unexpected storm the day before; Billie Eilish playing the guitar…or, simply, Billie Eilish appearing on the screens with that look so indifferent but that goes straight to the heart. Everything was reason for the public to surrender in shouts.

Billie Eilish made the Foro Sol tremble again

In her 2019 presentation, when she packed the stage that was designated for her at the Corona Capital, Billie Eilish caused her fans to move the floor to levels that were surely recorded by seismographs.

From then on it was already seen that she was going to be capable of making the entire Foro Sol tremble all by herself… and so it was. After moving with “idontwannabeyouanymore”, cWith that ability to move masses that few artists have, the angelina made the thousands of people gathered jump at the same time with the combo formed by “Oxytocine”, “COPYCAT” and “Ilomilo”causing the entire Churubusco compound to shake.

That’s what she does: She rocks the audience

Something special happens with Billie Eilish. It would seem that her songs reach the depths of her fans, causing a feeling that they keep until they find the moment to make it explode. It’s not just someone shouting when they are in front of the person they admire. But a whole catharsis.

After a very beautiful moment with his brother Finneas – with whom he played “I love you”, “Your power” and “TV” – heThe singer performed from above (yes, from a crane) “Overheated”, “Bellyache”, “Ocean Eyes” and “Bored”, and then land with “Getting older”, “Lost cause” and “Bitches broken hearts”. No breaks, no encore. So fast and with the end already near.

One day after canceling due to rain, Billie Eilish at Foro Sol / Screenshot

It had to sound like “Bad guy” and it sounded like the hit that made Billie Eilish the star she is now is expected to sound like. But with that it was not the closure.

The end of the show came in an incredible way with “Happier than ever”a song that the public followed on their tour growing up until fFinally it ended with the shout “Just fucking leave alone!” cathartic, shocking. What the public deserved that endured so much to see Billie Eilish again (or see for the first time) in Mexico.

