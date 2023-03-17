After the Viking raid: M and KD demand measures from SD

“What has now come to light is completely new to us and makes it impossible to continue in the way the board is led today” reads the press release, which is signed by Lina Bengtsson (M), Stefan Larsson (M), Christer Caesar ( KD) and Simon Berneblad (KD).

In dispute with viking town

It was earlier this week that Hanna Nilsson (SD), chairman of the municipal board in Hässleholm, and a party colleague of hers reported Oddvar Lönnerkrantz, who owns Vittfarna’s viking village outside Sösdala, to the police. She believes that he tried to pressure the municipality to buy the Viking village.

Hässleholm municipality and Vittfarna’s viking village have been in a dispute for some time regarding building permits on the plot.

After Hanna Nilsson reported Lönnerkrantz to the police, he shared recordings with the media, where it can be heard, among other things, how the politician calls fellow politicians and officials at Hässleholm municipality idiots.

Lönnerkrantz also claims that Hanna Nilsson tried to hire him and his friend Nils Nihlén, who also lives in the Viking village, as torpedoes. Lönnerkrantz has also reported Hanna Nilsson to the police for defamation.

Hanna Nilsson has rejected the accusations. This is what she says about the recordings that Lönnerkrantz made public:

– I was scared. There were knives on the table. I only said what he wanted to hear. After the meeting, I told a colleague that I will never go there again myself, says Hanna Nilsson.

Press conference this afternoon

“We are prepared to move forward with a majority government with M, KD and SD, but that requires measures from SD’s side.” it is further stated in the press release that SD’s partner parties sent out on Friday morning.

SVT Nyheter Skåne has tried to reach the signatory politicians. Stefan Larsson (M) says that he does not want to preempt the press meeting that they have called for this afternoon.

SVT Nyheter Skåne has also tried to reach Hanna Nilsson (SD) about M and KD’s announcement.

See more in the video below: