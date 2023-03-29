After two hours of stoppage, the subway service resumed on lines B and C

It was a trade union measure due to the lack of response to the presence of asbestos and the request for a reduction in the working day to 30 hours per week

Las subway lines C and B did not work this Wednesday during the first two hours of service, as confirmed by the Trade Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP).

The decision not to provide tasks was taken by the workers due to the lack of response due to the presence of asbestos in the wagons and the request to reduce the working day to “enjoy two francs” per week.

Both lines were interrupted between 5:30 and 7:30, despite the repeated hearings and private meetings that took place to avoid the conflict. The service concession company states that it is unfeasible to comply with the changes to the work scheme proposed by the union.

Added to asbestos and working hours, the cost of request for greater security at the stations. This claim comes after the murder of Maribel Zalazarthe young police officer from the City of Buenos Aires, who was murdered when she tried to stop a violent person who attacked her with a knife in a subway station.

Subway stop on lines C and B

“We apologize to the users in case it affects their trip. We ask them to opt for alternative means of transportation that day,” the workers said.

In the AGTSyP statement they maintain that neither Emova nor Sbase provide definitive answers to the claims. Since 2018, the union has carried out various strikes to demand a prompt response and change of wagons “to reduce exposure to asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral.”

For its part, the Emova company maintained that it “regrets that these union measures directly harm users, in a very sensitive time slot in which the Subway is used mostly to travel to their respective jobs or educational activities.”

In a statement, the concessionaire firm for the operation of the subway network indicated that “it has attended all the hearings held by the City’s labor authorities, repeatedly stating its willingness to analyze changes in its work schemes, warning that it is unfeasible to reduce a 36-hour day without affecting the operation and maintenance activities of the Subway network”.

In addition, they indicate that “the increase in the number of francs sought, as proposed by the union, while maintaining the current 6-hour daily shift would imply a decrease from 36 to 30 weekly hours. This result is incompatible with an adequate operation of the service and below appropriate levels of productivity.

“There is no precedent in meters in Latin America and the world of a weekly shift like the one the union is demanding. The current 6-hour workday includes snacks and rest, with effective working time being even less, with cases such as the Traffic area (drivers and guards) in which the workday ranges between 4 and a half and 5 hours of effective operation”, explained the company in statements released by Noticias Argentinas.