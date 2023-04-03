After voting: Paris bans rental scooters

In many other cities, too, not least in Austria, the rental scooters repeatedly cause debates: on the one hand because of the reckless driving style of some users, on the other hand because of devices that are often left somewhere in the middle of nowhere or scooters parked chaotically in a heap at a designated collection point. As with traffic calming, Paris is now going its own way when it comes to handling scooters.

Only 7.46 percent of the approximately 1.3 million residents entered in the voter lists took part in the survey in Paris. Irrespective of this, Paris considers the outcome of the citizen survey to be binding.

Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier



Hidalgo: Ban applies from September

“The citizens have spoken out clearly against the e-scooters,” said Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday evening in the town hall. “From September 1st there will be no more rental scooters in Paris. This is a victory for local democracy.” Despite the weak response the survey found in the city, the mayor said it was impressive that around 100,000 residents turned out to vote.

Hidalgo, who initiated the survey, made no secret of the fact that she would rather see the scooters banned from the city. In any case, the use of private e-scooters should not be restricted.

15,000 rental scooters

Three rental companies offer around 15,000 e-scooters in Paris, with which tourists and locals are often quite careless. There are accidents and chaos on the sidewalks and calls for a ban. As the newspaper “Le Monde” reported, there were 408 accidents with e-scooters in Paris last year, with three dead and 459 injured.

The license for the landlords expires at the end of August. Providers should not accept the end of e-scooters in the metropolis of Paris without resistance. They have already expressed concern that there will also be bans elsewhere.

APA/AFP



400,000 users per month

Every month around 400,000 people in Paris use the “Trottinettes”, as the e-scooters are called in French. The newspaper “Le Parisien” reported that 1.7 million trips were made with the scooters in October alone.

At the beginning of December, the scooter rental companies tightened the rules to avert an impending ban. Users are required to scan their ID upon registration so only adults can use the scooters and hooligans can be more easily identified and banned from rentals.

This should also make it easier to track traffic violations with the scooters, which should also be given license plates. It was assured that unused scooters lying around on sidewalks and squares would be cleared away more quickly. The landlords wanted to use twice as many staff.

Paris continues to restrict car traffic

Just a few days ago, Hidalgo announced that car traffic would be further restricted in central Paris. This should allow the population and visitors to walk and cycle more undisturbed – in a city that has become an international pioneer in traffic calming in the city center within a few years. By the beginning of next year, a traffic-calmed zone will be created in the heart of the capital, in which the space for car traffic will be drastically reduced, the mayor announced.

Through traffic, which accounts for half of the current volume of cars in the center, should be banned from there. A new traffic code is being developed to ensure more respect between drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. The focus is on protecting pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable road users.