Again?! Donald Trump says he will be arrested and asks to protest on his behalf

He storming the capitol what happened in January 2021 still echoes in the United States and in the world. Donald Trump has not yet completely freed himself from the possible consequences of inciting his followers to protest at the headquarters of the country’s Congress, but nor does he seem to have learned his lesson.

It turns out that Donald Trump once again he is calling those who —for some unknown reason— admire him, to back to protest on your behalf. Here we are going to tell you how why, when and all that is known.

What is Donald Trump up to now to ask his followers to protest?

It happens that this same Saturday, March 18, Donald Trump posted some strange messages on your own platform. We talk about Truth Social, the social network that he had created when Twitter blocked his account (although Elon Musk himself has already given the green light for his return).

In these messages, according to information from the AP agencyhe goes all in on the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, calling them a “corrupt and highly politicized office.” He also accuses that they plan to arrest him next Tuesday, March 21. (What what?!).

just like that, Donald Trump assured on his social network that the Prosecutor’s Office plans to stop it on March 21hence He called on his followers to protest against it. He did not present any proof, he only said that the information was leaked and they gave him the whistle.

“…with no provable wrongdoing, and based on an old and thoroughly debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairy tale, by far the highest ranked Republican candidate and former President of the United States, he will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take back our nation!”. Wrote Donald Trump in all capital letters

And why do you think they are going to stop him?

Donald Trump refers to the above newly revealed allegations that he paid women to have sex with him and then the bribe to keep quiet about. Obviously he denies all that, but as you can see, he feels that the NY Attorney will seek to arrest him anyway.

Now, what he says doesn’t come out of nowhere either. In previous days it was reported in various American media that indeed Alvin Bragg, a Democratic prosecutor, is considering charging him with that accusation.

“The time has come!!! We cannot allow this to continue. They are killing our nation while we sit by. We must save America!!! WE WILL PROTEST, WE WILL PROTEST, WE WILL PROTEST!!!” Wrote in another message

It remains to be hoped that although Donald Trump did not learn his lesson, his followers have. He storming the capitol He already left several detainees and not even his great idol freed them… will they be able to do it again?

