Again? We tell you why the hearing for the Line 12 case was postponed

It’s amazing how much times that a hearing has been postponed due to the collapse of Line 12 of the CDMX Metro. This Friday the 17th, the hearing was expected for the opening of an oral trial against eight former officials possibly involved, but not always.

And it is that they are in total 10 people you point out for their possible responsibility in the tragedy which will be two years old in May of this 2023. That was key to postpone the hearing until June.

A new hearing related to the collapse of Line 12 was postponed

No, it’s not the first time They postpone a hearing related to the collapse of Line 12. Right in May 2022 it was the fourth time that it happened, so now we are talking about a fifth time.

In accordance with infobaethe lawyer of 5 former officials, Gabriel Regino, indicated that the hearing was adjourned until June 1. In addition, they were notified of the definitive suspension in favor of Enrique Horcasitas; with this, the former director of the Metro Project cannot be brought to trial.

“We have great advances in federal justice and we know that sooner or later we are going to win.” The lawyer declared when leaving the hearing on March 17

And why was the hearing postponed until June?

Well, it happens and it turns out that the judge determined that it was necessary to have the evidence against the 10 former officials possibly involved in the Line 12 tragedybut how The investigation against two defendants needs to be closed More will have to wait.

This way a single hearing will be held against the 10 former officials and not one for one and another for the other. By then, all the accusations and evidence of all the defendants must be available, because if not, they will surely postpone it again.

26 people died after the collapse of Line 12and yes, almost two years after this happened, justice has not yet been achieved for their relatives. On January 15 —622 days later—, the underground section of the CDMX Metro Gold Line.

