Agency investigates alleged medical spying on Kate Middleton

LONDON.- A agency Britain’s privacy watchdog said today – March 20 – that it is investigating a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop through the Princess of Wales’s medical records while she was admitted there for surgery. abdominal.

“We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are evaluating the information provided,” the Information Commissioner’s Office said of the alleged espionage.

The newspaper Daily Mirror He stated that at least one of the center’s workers tried to consult the reports of Kate Middleton during his stay in January.

The princess underwent an operation in central London on January 16 and was discharged almost two weeks later.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate, said the report was a matter for the London Clinic. The private hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Application to the investigation agency

Speaking to LBC radio station, Health Minister Maria Caulfield said the police had been asked to investigate the matter and noted that it was not her decision.

“But the Information Commissioner can also take legal action,” he added. “There are especially serious implications if you are looking at medical records that you shouldn’t be looking at.”

Kensington Palace has offered few details about the princess’s condition, beyond indicating that her illness was not related to cancer, that the operation was a success and that her recovery will not allow her to resume her schedule until April.

Although the deadline has not yet passed, Kate’s absence from the public scene has fueled a wave of speculation, rumors and conspiracy theories.

Photographer sparks controversy

On March 10, Kensington distributed a photograph of Kate with her children Jorge, Carlota and Luis on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. But several news agencies, including The Associated Press, retracted its publication over fears that it had been manipulated, fueling even more speculation.

The princess then explained in a statement that she liked to experiment with editing and apologized for any confusion the image may have caused.

The rumors did not calm down either after the publication in The Sun y TMZ of images that appear to show William and Kate visiting a shop near their Windsor home over the weekend. The video unleashed a new flurry of gossip, with some refusing to believe it was Kate in it.

Nelson Silva, a resident in the area who said he recorded the images, told The Sun that the conspiracy theorists were delusional.

“I am very surprised that those comments have continued, I am confused by how they can continue,” he said, as quoted in the media. It is a video in which she and William clearly appear. I saw them with my own eyes.

FUENTE: AP