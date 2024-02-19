aggression

Police are searching for several suspects in connection with two separate incidents at the Queens Plaza subway station.

This, while violent crimes have recently increased throughout the public transportation system.

In the latest incident, which occurred on Saturday around 1 a.m., a 31-year-old man was hit in the head with a metal pipe.

He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

The alleged attacker is this person who was recorded by security cameras and has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, police are also searching for this person in connection with the stabbing of a 29-year-old man at the same station.

Investigators say the suspect approached his victim from behind and stabbed her in the neck.

It is expected to survive.

RELATED NEWS:

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.