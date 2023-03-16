Agreement in sight: This is how Dortmund solves the Reus problem

In poker around Marco Reus, a decision is slowly but surely being made. After weeks of intensive negotiations, Borussia Dortmund and Reus consultant Dirk lever seem to be moving towards each other. According to ‘Bild’ the deal could be brought across the finish line during the international break. The fact is: everyone involved wants clarity by April.

One of the two most recently rumored main problems in the negotiations: the contract period. While BVB would initially prefer to only extend by one season, Reus is aiming for two more seasons in black and yellow. According to the tabloid, a one-year contract with an option for another season has emerged as a compromise.

Problem number two: the question of salary. It is still unclear whether Reus would agree to halving his salary from twelve to six million euros per year. However, ‘Sport1’ recently also reported on a possible cut to eight million euros per annum – there also seems to be some leeway on this issue.

