Agreement on housing aid instead of rent control

According to APA information, the government has now decided to help against the sharp rise in rents. The rental price brake forced by the Greens will not come because of the resistance of the ÖVP, instead there will be one-off payments as a compromise.

Specifically, 250 million euros will be made available as housing aid, of which 25 million euros will be used to increase the housing umbrella against evictions.

After weeks of debate, the agreement is just in time for tomorrow’s finance committee. Time is of the essence, as tenants in old buildings will soon be faced with an 8.6 percent increase in standard rents. The compromise is to be presented in the press foyer after the Council of Ministers this afternoon.