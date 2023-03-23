Ah, wow: Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ could have a remake with Robert Downey Jr

As we have said before, we are in a time in the entertainment industry where some movie classics ‘take on a new life’. and it seems that now Vertigo by Alfred Hitchcock will have its remake, with Robert Downey Jr as the protagonist.

Just as you read it… The iconic film from the late 50s would be in plans to have its updated adaptation, all in a project headed by Paramount Pictures. Here we bring you all the details.

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ will have its remake with Robert Downey Jr

How’s that wave that Vertigo Will Alfred Hitchcock be remade with Robert Downey Jr? In accordance with what Deadline posted This Thursday, March 23, Paramount Pictures is developing the adaptation of the iconic 1958 film, although the project is still in its early stages.

Of course, as we already mentioned, Downey Jr is emerging as the main candidate for take the role of detective John Fergusonwhich in the original version was played by James Stewart.

Vertigoremake that would lead Robert Downey Jr, will have as its main writer Steven Knight. Yes, the mere mere creator of Peaky Blinders, who recently reached a deal to write an upcoming Star Wars movie, is in production. He has a good little job, huh.

The film still does not have a specific release date, nor has anyone else been mentioned within the cast, but we will be attentive to future information. Also, it makes sense that Paramount Pictures would want to bring this franchise back, since it was them. who distributed it in its original delivery of the late 50s.

Paramount is also about to bring back another tale of yesteryear (though not quite as much as Hitchcock’s Vertigo). The production company is working on the sequel to Gladiatorwith Paul Mescal as the protagonist, and here we tell you everything we know at the moment.

