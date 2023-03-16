AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SUN
|pts
|gf
|GA
|providence
|59
|35
|14
|8
|2
|80
|177
|162
|hershey
|58
|35
|16
|5
|2
|77
|174
|151
|Charlotte
|59
|33
|twenty
|3
|3
|72
|189
|176
|Springfield
|58
|31
|twenty-one
|2
|4
|68
|179
|165
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|31
|23
|3
|3
|68
|184
|183
|Bridgeport
|59
|27
|24
|7
|1
|62
|191
|202
|Hartford
|59
|25
|23
|4
|7
|61
|180
|190
|W.B./Scranton
|58
|23
|26
|4
|5
|55
|154
|171
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SUN
|pts
|gf
|GA
|Toronto
|59
|40
|16
|2
|1
|83
|205
|176
|utica
|59
|29
|22
|6
|2
|66
|179
|178
|syracuse
|57
|28
|twenty-one
|5
|3
|64
|198
|184
|Rochester
|57
|28
|24
|4
|1
|61
|188
|192
|Belleville
|60
|26
|27
|6
|1
|59
|192
|217
|Laval
|59
|24
|25
|7
|3
|58
|205
|213
|cleveland
|56
|25
|25
|4
|2
|56
|183
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SUN
|pts
|gf
|GA
|Texas
|58
|31
|17
|7
|3
|72
|208
|169
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|19
|3
|2
|71
|191
|164
|Manitoba
|58
|31
|19
|5
|3
|70
|180
|179
|rockford
|59
|28
|22
|5
|4
|65
|180
|193
|Iowa
|60
|28
|23
|5
|4
|65
|176
|181
|Chicago
|56
|25
|26
|3
|2
|55
|168
|193
|Grand Rapids
|58
|24
|27
|4
|3
|55
|163
|211
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SUN
|pts
|gf
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|42
|fifteen
|3
|0
|87
|216
|152
|coachella valley
|56
|39
|eleven
|4
|2
|84
|207
|148
|Abbotsford
|60
|33
|twenty-one
|2
|4
|72
|197
|179
|Colorado
|58
|31
|twenty
|4
|3
|69
|166
|157
|ontarian
|58
|30
|23
|4
|1
|65
|179
|168
|bakersfield
|58
|28
|26
|2
|2
|60
|176
|182
|Tucson
|58
|25
|27
|6
|0
|56
|178
|196
|Saint Joseph
|58
|25
|28
|1
|4
|55
|166
|195
|henderson
|60
|22
|33
|0
|5
|49
|159
|180
|San Diego
|59
|19
|39
|1
|0
|39
|150
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 6, Henderson 2
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 5
Belleville 4, Utica 3
Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Providence 4, Syracuse 2
Rochester 2, Laval 0
Rockford 4, Manitoba 3
Bakersfield 2, Texas 1
Coachella Valley 4, Iowa 1
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.