AI chatbot learns how to surf the Internet: OpenAI offers plug-ins for ChatGPT

OpenAI now offers plug-ins for ChatGPT. This allows third-party apps to be integrated into the AI ​​chatbot. This significantly expands the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), because it allows ChatGPT to access current information from the Internet for the first time. So far, the chatbot is dependent on data until the end of 2021, on which it was originally trained.

The plug-ins will initially only be available to a limited extent as part of an alpha test. Anyone interested in integration into their own apps will be referred to a waiting list. OpenAI has already implemented plug-ins with a number of developers, as the company explains. These include Expedia, Kayak, Klarna, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Wolfram, and Zapier.

ChatGPT as personal assistant

As an example, OpenAI details how ChatGPT finds a restaurant for dinner and a specific recipe for making your own meal the next day, including a grocery list of ingredients and a calorie count. The shopping list is given as a link so that the ingredients can be ordered immediately without the user having to click through the online shop.

Another, so far hypothetical example is the discussion with the AI ​​chatbot about sports. ChatGPT currently only knows results up to 2021. The AI ​​doesn’t even know who was in the 2022 DFB Cup final, for example. With a corresponding plug-in that retrieves data in real time, it would be possible to talk to the AI ​​chatbot about current developments and results.

However, it should already be possible to book a trip when the user installs the Expedia plug-in. The ChatGPT can use it to find appropriate accommodation such as available hotel rooms at specified locations and make suggestions. In the Documentation explains OpenAIthat ChatGPT retrieves Reservations API data via the plug-in and generates a response based on its language capabilities.

ChatGPT browsing and Chrome with ChatGPT

In this context, OpenAI also offers its own Internet browsing. ChatGPT can use Microsoft’s Bing API to answer questions about current events. It shows which questions the chatbot uses for its research and which results are found. By clicking on the sources, the questioner can convince himself of the trustworthiness of the answer.

In addition, Google has been offering the integration of for a few days ChatGPT im Chrome-Browser at. This is implemented using a Chrome extension. After activation, the answer from ChatGPT appears on the Google search to the right of the answers from Google itself. Here, however, the AI ​​chatbot still uses its training data, which is known to be not always up to date.

See also:



(fds)

