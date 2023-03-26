AI shows Pope Francis as a fashion icon

Artificial intelligence and virtual reality are today the promise of technological innovation worldwide.

Within the current conversation, AI makes it possible to generate content in images and texts autonomously and almost immediately.

Thanks to an AI program, various photos that place the head of the Catholic Church as a fashion icon went viral.

Currently, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality have positioned themselves as two of the great trends that will define the behavior of society in general, since they promise to modify, from their base, the way in which various tasks are executed and even solve different problems and doubts, such is the case of a network user, who was given the task of showing how Pope Francis would look like if he were a fashion icon, thanks to an AI platform.

At present, AI has been thought of as a tool that seeks for technological systems to perceive their environment and this is related to it, this with the intention that they solve problems and act on a specific purpose, pBecause this tool can receive data, store and interpret it more efficiently than a human beingwhich allows you to automate and generate solutions almost immediately.

Aspects that have placed Artificial Intelligence as a key piece, which allows increasing sales of large distributors, who have been one of the most benefited sectors, Well, in recent years it has registered an increase of at least 22 percent year-on-year in terms of automation and profit recovery.

Pope Francis, a fashion icon thanks to an AI

It is no secret to anyone that the Artificial Intelligence (AI), It is nowadays a highly popular tool, since it allows users to solve all kinds of problems, tasks and even popular doubts, such as imagining what would happen if Mexico had not been conquered by Spain or what the current leader Pope Francis would look like. of the Catholic church as a fashion icon.

To some extent, this technology has managed to provide an incalculable number of options and possibilities, for example, to generate images of alternate realities, although you are not always liked by all peoplebecause in recent days a journalist was fired from his job, after a series of images generated by an AI were released, in which the alleged imprisonment and even the escape of tycoon Donald Trump could be observed.

