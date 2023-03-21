AI v. Consumer protection: Ministry calls for rules

The Federal Ministry for Consumer Protection calls for clear rules when using artificial intelligence (AI). It is omnipresent in everyday life, for example in credit ratings, said the responsible State Secretary Christiane Rohleder to the Funke media group. “But artificial intelligence can also lead to an increase in prejudice and discrimination,” the Green Party warned against the exclusion of consumers from economic life. To prevent this, AI systems would have to be “cleverly trained, constantly evaluated and verifiable” before being used on the market, Rohleder added.

On Monday, the German Ethics Council issued a statement in favor of strict restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence: “AI must not replace humans”. The German Ethics Council is an independent body in Germany that deals with ethical issues and challenges in the fields of science, medicine and healthcare. On 297 pages, the committee warns against the rampant, automated monitoring in real time and automated prejudices through “predictive policing”.



(ds)

