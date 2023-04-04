Air | Discover the film about Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan

Sport is a fertile environment for business and, in the 1980s, sports marketing took a giant leap in quality and figures involved in sponsorship contracts, always using the image of clubs, franchises and, of course, players. And that’s what we’ll see in Air: The Story Behind the Logoa film that tells the origin of the historic partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time.

Produced by Amazon Studios and directed by Ben Affleck (Argo), Air it will not be a film about Michael Jordan, but about the product (or the brand) created by Nike in conjunction with the NBA star. The company, by the way, took a giant leap in fame, revenue and relevance in the world of sports after the arrival of the Air Jordan sneakers, launched in 1984.

From what can be ascertained about Air, Affleck’s idea is, yes, to go through the humble origins of Michael Jordan, but without the pretense of being a biographical film. There are even more dense and well-produced materials on the star, such as final pitch (2020), from Netflix, which focuses on the player’s winning period at the Chicago Bulls. The information is that the big character in the “core Jordan” will be his mother, Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis), mainly because we will see very little of Jordan’s face.

In addition, it will be interesting to see how Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), famous Nike figure responsible for negotiating with the Jordan family, will hold the whole plot. The bet is that the film revolves around the entrepreneur, with Affleck, who plays Phil Knight, co-founder of the company, as support.

Who’s in the cast of Air: The Story Behind the Logo?

In addition to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Air: The Story Behind the Logo will have a strong cast. They are part of the plot Jason Bateman (Hancock), Chris Messina (Vicky Cristina Barcelona), Marlon Wayans (As Branquelas), Chris Tucker (A Hora do Rush) and Viola Davis (The Woman King).

Where to watch Air: The Story Behind the Logo?

Air: The Story Behind the Logo will be showing in Brazil exclusively in theaters on April 6th. The trend is that, after the exhibition period, the film is an exclusive product of Amazon Prime Video.