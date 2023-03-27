Air Force releases instructions on properly dropping nuclear bombs

The until recently classified video has the crew of B-52 bombers preparing to conduct a nuclear attack.

“Sky King, Sky King. This is migrate. This is migrate. Don’t answer. Break. Break. Alpha Sierra Foxtrot Juliet Oscar Dad Mike Tango. Break. Go code.” This is the last radio message the B-52 pilots get before they drop a nuclear bomb. What sounds like something out of a war movie was reality during the Cold War. That comes from one US Air Force training video emerged, which until recently was classified as secret. It was recently released:

The video is the “Training Film 5363entitled: “Nuclear Effects During SAC Delivery Missions”. This is an instructional video from the US Strategic Air Command (SAC). This was made in 1960 and was shown to the crew of B-52 bombers. Crew was prepared to drop atomic bombs The film begins with a B-52 armed with nuclear bombs heading towards the Go/No-Go-Position flies. This is the point at which it is decided whether the nuclear weapon will be used or not. At the time, the crew did not know whether it was an exercise or an emergency. In order for such a mission to succeed, the spokesman said, one must understand the nuclear effects of a nuclear explosion. After that, basic things are explained, such as the blast radius of an atomic bomb and the effects of radiation. Most of the film explains how the Air Force plans such missions and what steps were taken to protect the crew and aircraft from radiation. It is argued with various tests and air sample collections with a B-47 Canberra carried out after atomic bomb tests took place. There’s a sense in all of this that the Air Force wants to reassure the crew of the nuclear bombers that they’re doing their mission.