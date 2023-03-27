AirPods Pro may soon ditch Lightning for USB-C

The manufacturer is already in a hurry to switch to this charger format for its iPhones by the European Union.

Apple could adopt the USB-C charger for its second generation of AirPods Pro. The company will be obliged to do so from December 28, 2024, according to new European regulations. But the high-end version of the brand’s wireless headphones are expected to leave Apple’s proprietary charger this year.

This information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst specializing in the American company. According to one of its Twitter posts, the AirPods Pro 2 are expected to ship in Q2 and Q3 2023 with a USB-C charger.

Towards a sale of case alone?

The AirPods Pro 2 have been available since September 2022 and currently have a Lightning connector. This change should not be extended to AirPods 2 or 3 models, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Europe will impose a universal charger for mobile phones, but also for headphones and headsets at the end of next year.

However, uncertainties persist, as indicated The Verge. According to the American media, additional changes could be made to the latest Apple wireless headphones. Also, the new case equipped with the USB-C charger could be sold separately. A practice that Apple has so far never adopted.

Although Apple’s desire to comply with European requirements does not reflect on all of its headphones, it is not surprising. The company has already acted on the European decision and indicated that it would comply with it. However, the manufacturer intends to stay on a proprietary model while adopting a USB-C format. Apple-certified USB-C cables have already been spotted by some informants.