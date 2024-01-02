Aitana receives the year with her sexiest pose

2024, pure life. With these words and a nice emoticon of a butterfly, Aitana Ocaa has welcomed the new year in Costa Ricafrom where he has uploaded a publication with the most sensual images to his Instagram account.

Dressed in a tiny black swimsuit and escaping the cold that it is these days in Spain, the singer has posed under the sun of the Central American country, where she is enjoying a few days of vacation with her gang of friends after giving a concert in Uruguay before the end of 2023.

Images that have already accumulated more than 325,000 likes and with which he has garnered endless praise from his followers. Something that possibly makes Aitana happy, who, Despite succeeding professionally, he closed the year by breaking up with the Colombian Sebastien Travelwith whom she had been linked in recent months.

romance rumors

Since the Colombian artist himself confirmed that they are no longer together, but that they are great friends in life and that both are single, there are many new loves that have been attributed to the young Catalan, of whom It was even said that she could have returned to her ex Miguel Bernadeau.

The latest rumor circulating on the networks is that The artist could be starting a relationship with the singer and composer Shawn Mendes, ex of Camila Cabello, who is also in Costa Rica enjoying a few days of rest. In fact, both have shared the same phrase in their publications on social networks: Pura vida, but it is also true that this is a very common expression in the country.