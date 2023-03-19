Ajax bring in Liverpool sporting director

Julian Ward will apparently work at Ajax Amsterdam from the summer. As reported by the ‘Daily Mirror’, the current sporting director of Liverpool FC has agreed on a cooperation with the Dutch. A second round of negotiations with managing director Edwin van der Sar led to a breakthrough after the sides had not come to an agreement in initial talks.

Ward has held various positions at the LFC since 2012 and has held the position of athletic director since last year. However, it has been clear since November that the 41-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.

