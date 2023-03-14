Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services has received three CDMO Leadership Awards

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (“Aji Bio-Pharma”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, received three CDMO Leadership Awards in the categories of Skills, Compatibility and Expertise in both the Overall and Big Groups Pharma.

The CDMO Leadership Awards, launched in 2011, recognize the best outsourcing partners. The awards resulting from the CMO Leadership Awards are presented by the magazine Life Science Leaders and Industry standard research awarded. 72 contract manufacturers were included in the annual Survey on quality performance comparison in contract manufacturing (Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking) evaluated by ISR based on 23 key performance indicators. Respondents only rate companies they have worked with on an outsourced project in the past 18 months. Based on reviews of these recently outsourced projects provided by the sponsors, the feedback from this experience is analyzed by sponsor’s company size to identify the leading CDMOs in different performance categories.

“For over a decade, these awards have been of the utmost importance to biopharmaceutical companies seeking to achieve optimal results from their outsourced activities. Our ISR Reports research arm, which only surveys drug sponsors who have recently worked directly with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of these results. Our winners are your outsourcing gold medalists,” said Louis Garguilo, Editor-in-Chief and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

“We are proud to be recognized by our partners as we continue to invest in new technology, quality systems and facilities to expand our capabilities and expertise to meet the needs of our customers. We are proud that our efforts will benefit countless patients for years to come,” said Yasuyuki Otake, General Manager of the Bio-Pharma Services Division.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing company with locations in Belgium, United States, Japan and India, offering comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing and aseptic fill services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a wide range of innovative platforms and capabilities from pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial scale production including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody-drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, assembly line production and much more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services strives to provide a high level of quality and service to meet the needs of our customers. Additional Information: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

