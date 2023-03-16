Al Nassr vs Abha: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and forecast

The precedent is very evident; Just two days ago both teams met in a cup competition and CR7 won after a comfortable 3-1. The Portuguese did not enjoy sufficient fortune and went to the bench without seeing a door. The Portuguese is unleashed and has already scored 8 goals in his new team. We will see and this weekend he manages to increase that number.
Ciudad: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Estadio: MrSool Park
Day and time: Saturday March 18, 6:30 p.m. Spain, 11:30 a.m. Mexico, 2:30 p.m. Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
WAS: to be confirmed
TV channels: No information
Live streaming: Through Shahid’s portal, paying a subscription.
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.
Live streaming: DGO
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports
Live streaming: DGO
|
Rival
|
Result
|
competition
|
Abha
|
3-1 (victoria)
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Ittihad
|
1-0 (defeat)
|
saudi league
|
Al Batin
|
3-1 (victoria)
|
saudi league
|
Damac FC
|
0-3 (victoria)
|
saudi league
|
Al-Taawoun
|
2-1 (victoria)
|
saudi league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
competition
|
Al-Nasr
|
3-1 (defeat)
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Fateh SC
|
2-2
|
saudi league
|
Al-Fayha
|
2-0 (defeat)
|
saudi league
|
Al Wehda
|
1-2 (defeat)
|
saudi league
|
Al Shabab
|
2-0 (defeat)
|
saudi league
Neither of the two teams arrive with injuries or penalties for the clash. The two teams will have all their men available for the duel.
Al-Nasr: Rossi, Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Ghareeb, Pity Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Abha: Epassy, Attouchi, Natiq, Al Zoari, Matic, Al Hamsal, Saddiki, Al Sudani, Bguir, Al-Amri y Alsadi
Al-Nasr 3-0 Abha