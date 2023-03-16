Al Nassr vs Abha: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and forecast

Al Nassr vs Abha: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and forecast

Leave a Comment / Sports / By / March 16, 2023

The precedent is very evident; Just two days ago both teams met in a cup competition and CR7 won after a comfortable 3-1. The Portuguese did not enjoy sufficient fortune and went to the bench without seeing a door. The Portuguese is unleashed and has already scored 8 goals in his new team. We will see and this weekend he manages to increase that number.

FBL-KSA-CUP-NASSR-ABHA

Al Nassr vs Abha / FAYEZ NURELDINE/GettyImages

Ciudad: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Estadio: MrSool Park

Day and time: Saturday March 18, 6:30 p.m. Spain, 11:30 a.m. Mexico, 2:30 p.m. Argentina

Referee: to be confirmed

WAS: to be confirmed

TV channels: No information

Live streaming: Through Shahid’s portal, paying a subscription.

TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.

Live streaming: DGO

TV channels: ESPN Mexico

Live streaming: Star+

TV channels: ESPN+

Live streaming: ESPN app

TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports

Live streaming: DGO

FBL-KSA-CUP-NASSR-ABHA

FBL-KSA-CUP-NASSR-ABHA / FAYEZ NURELDINE/GettyImages

Rival

Result

competition

Abha

3-1 (victoria)

Saudi Champions Cup

Al Ittihad

1-0 (defeat)

saudi league

Al Batin

3-1 (victoria)

saudi league

Damac FC

0-3 (victoria)

saudi league

Al-Taawoun

2-1 (victoria)

saudi league

Rival

Result

competition

Al-Nasr

3-1 (defeat)

Saudi Champions Cup

Al Fateh SC

2-2

saudi league

Al-Fayha

2-0 (defeat)

saudi league

Al Wehda

1-2 (defeat)

saudi league

Al Shabab

2-0 (defeat)

saudi league
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo / Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/GettyImages

Neither of the two teams arrive with injuries or penalties for the clash. The two teams will have all their men available for the duel.

Al-Nasr: Rossi, Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Ghareeb, Pity Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abha: Epassy, ​​Attouchi, Natiq, Al Zoari, Matic, Al Hamsal, Saddiki, Al Sudani, Bguir, Al-Amri y Alsadi

Al-Nasr 3-0 Abha

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *