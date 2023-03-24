Alarm in the markets: Deutsche Bank shares collapsed

The renewed fears for the health of the financial system led this Friday to a new collapse in the price of European and American banks, especially in that of the German Deutsche Bankwhose shares fell 10% (at one point, they fell as much as 15%)his worst loss on a wheel since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline of the German bank, which reached 15%, occurs in a scenario of distrust in the sector after the collapse of Slivergate, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States, and after the crisis in Credit Suisse after its forced sale to UBS.

The reds also extended to other cyclical sectors sensitive to economic activity, for fear of a recession in a context where rate hikes could be added to a strong restriction on credit by banks.

Although Deutsche Bank – in a similar way to Credit Susse – has been implicated in several scandals in the past decade, including fines for manipulating the Libor reference rate together with other banks and investigations by the European Commission for being part of cartels in the sovereign and currency bonds, the firm began a strong restructuring in 2019 aiming to reduce costs and improve margins.

This led it to chain 10 consecutive quarters of earnings crowned by a benefit of more than 5,000 million euros in 2022 -its best result since the last financial crisis-, a situation that contrasts with that of the Swiss bank, which was also facing runs of deposits from months before its sale.

Why did Deutsche Bank shares fall?

Despite the bank’s good financial health and the decision this Friday to prepay US$1.5 billion in a Tier 2 subordinated bond to give investors confidence about the strength of its balance sheet, the market reacted sharply. adverse.

Deutsche Bank is in a better situation than Credit Suisse, but there was still mistrust in the market.

The response on the stock market is a correlate of the rises in recent days in the cost of credit guarantee insurance against default (CDS) of the bank, a situation that is also having an impact on all European banks.

The cost of the CDS of the five-year Deutsche Bank bonds reached 220 points this Friday, a high level for an entity of its size, although far from the 3,000 points reached last week by the CDS of the Deutsche Bank bonds. Credit Suisse.

European governments, on alert for the banking crisis

The statements by the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz and the president of France, Emmanuel Macronwho at the European Council summit tried to bring cold cloths to the situation of the banking system.

“Deutsche Bank has modernized and organized its way of working. It is a very profitable bank. There is no reason to worry,” said the German head of state, who stressed that the region “is quite advanced in terms of having clear rules ” for banking stability.

Macron, meanwhile, pointed out that “the fundamentals of European banks are solid” and that “the Eurozone is the region where the banks are strongest.”

For her part, Lagarde reiterated to the heads of state of the European Union (EU) that the ECB’s set of instruments is “fully equipped” to provide liquidity to the financial system if necessary, according to community sources told the agencies. News Bloomberg, France Presse and DPA.

SVB: the crisis spread across the Atlantic.

“The euro area banking sector is resilient, because it has strong capital and liquidity positions“, expressed the head of the monetary entity who also stressed that it was adjusted to all the regulatory reforms agreed internationally after the world financial crisis of 2009 and that 2,200 banks in the EU are adjusted to the standardized liquidity coverage ratio, compared to only 14 from United States

As he did on various occasions this week, he insisted that the ECB’s rate policy to lower inflation and financial stability are compatible with each other since the Bank has “differentiated tools” to deal with them separately.

On the occasion of the summit and in light of the recent turmoil, Lagarde together with the president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, called for the completion of the Banking Union, a process that began after the last financial crisis and that implies the transfer of responsibility for the policy of the banking sector national level to the EU level.

One of the missing elements of said union is the existence of European deposit insurance and the standardization of bank rescue procedures.

On the other hand, the president of the german central bank (Federal Bank), Joachim Nagelhighlighted what has been achieved “in the last ten years, especially in the EU in terms of bank capitalization” and relativized those of recent days as “idiosyncratic” situations.

“We are prepared if something comes, but we believe that today’s situation is different from 2008“, he stated, noting that “when something like this happens, it’s not surprising that markets are a little more volatile in the weeks that follow.”

These declarations are added to the one of the secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, who affirmed yesterday that the regulatory authorities are prepared to protect the deposits if it is necessary.

However, this was not enough to stem the tensions and the risk is that Deutsche is the eighth largest European bank in terms of assets, a larger size than Credit Suisse’s seventeenth place.