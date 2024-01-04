Alba Carrillo and Ana Rosa Quintana reach an agreement on the model’s dismissal

The soap opera about the dismissal of Alba Carrillo from Ana Rosa Quintana’s production companyUnicorn Content, seems to have come to an end. And, according to the information published exclusively ESdiarioboth parties they would have reached an agreement so that his private war did not finally end in a judicial process.

It must be remembered that the model abruptly disappeared from the Telecinco gridwhere she was one of the regular collaborators of their heartfelt programs (with great popularity among the public, in addition, for her freshness and naturalness when speaking) after the scandal of his affair with former civil guard Jorge Prez during the Christmas party from the journalist’s production company, for which they both worked.

After making a tour of all the sets of the network telling how her sexual encounter with the also winner of Survivorsmarried and father of a large family, the model retired for a time to get out of the media spotlight and never returned to the network, and then It turned out that she had been fired after entering the list of characters banned by the new management of the channel.

According to the aforementioned portal, Alba Carrillo would have reached a friendly agreement with Mediaset, something very striking after the first act of conciliation between the parties failed. According to ESdiario, the model has withdrawn from all co-defendants, except for Unicorn Content, which was the company with which she had a contract at the time of termination and the one that will pay her that agreed amount. Carrillo would have thus taken a figure with four zeros and the commitment to maintain a confidentiality agreement.

Law fraud

Carrillo had filed a lawsuit against Mediaset and Unicorn for fraud and unfair dismissal. In addition, it included the producer of Salvame, The Tele Factory; Megamedia Televisión SL, Publiespaa SAU, and Conecta 5 Telecinco SAU. This considered that there is this fraud of law when hiring her in recent yearssince all these companies for which the worker has provided services continuously since July 13, 2016 cThey form a group of companies for employment purposes, the Mediaset Spain Groupaccording to the group structure extracted from their own website.

For Carrilla, the entity that hired her was Mediaset but she was part of its structure from different companies, so You should have an indefinite contracthence it also pointed towards unfair dismissal, which would mean the option of requesting reinstatement or compensation.