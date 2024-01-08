Alba Carrillo responds to criticism about her new boyfriend: Offended

Alba Carrillo starts 2024 in style. Professionally, the model returns to television this Thursday as a contestant on Bake Off: famous in the oven, the new culinary competition on La 1; and personally, has managed to recover the illusion in love with the help of Lex Coves, his current partner. A relationship that she already boasts about on social networks and that is accumulating several criticisms to which the former Mediaset collaborator has not hesitated to respond.

There are a lot of offended people who say you have already caught someone else or you have already hunted, Alba Carrillo began by writing on her Instagram profile. I still pay for my house. I pay for my life. I have never lived off men. I could explain a thousand things to you, but I don’t feel like it, he continues.

And, of course, referring to his famous ex-partners. Don’t take Fonsi out, I get along divinely with him. We both made mistakes at one point, but there is nothing more to talk about. The Feliciano thing is a topic that I have already commented on. If you feel like it, read my book and if you don’t read it, criticize it., says. Visibly upset, Alba Carrillo adds: It’s what’s fashionable and what’s popular. Don’t put me in your things and label me in your shit.

The happiness of Alba Carrillo

The model does not hesitate to shout from the rooftops how happy she is after several months of oblivion coinciding with her departure from Mediaset. I’m very happy and that must bother me. When I’m sad, crying because I’ve been fired, I get a lot of support. When I am happy and things are going well, it must be that many people get itchy. “You’re going to have to scratch yourself,” he says without any qualms.

There are many who right now know that the Lottery Jackpot is not going to fall to them. I’m sorry already. Keep playing, maybe one day I’ll be singleconcludes with these words towards his haters.

As es lex Coves

I met Lex, who drives me crazy, as Alba Carrillo confirmed on her Instagram that she believes in love again. But, who is the television collaborator’s new boyfriend? This is Alejandro Coves, a businessman who loves nature, animals and sports. He currently works as director of operations for the Rootless brand where actor Miguel ngel Silvestre works as public relations.