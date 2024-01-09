Alba Carrillo talks about her pact with Mediaset and Ana Rosa Quintana’s production company

Alba Carrillo returns this Thursday on the small screen with Bake Off: celebrities in the oven, the new bet of Spanish Television where you must put your baking skills to the test. The model begins this professional stage with great enthusiasm and far from Mediaset, the group that saw her birth in the media and which she sued for unfair dismissal as well as Ana Rosa Quintana’s production company after kicking her out of Ya Es Medioda for no apparent reason.

An alleged unfair dismissal that It was concluded with a pact and a confidentiality agreement between Alba Carrillo, Mediaset and Unicorn, and that ended up being leaked to the press. The financial agreement, a figure with four zeros, includes a confidentiality agreement. Alba has withdrawn from all co-suits, except for that of Unicorn, which was the company with which he had a contract at the time of the termination and the one that will pay him that agreed amount, it was published in EsDiario.

A leak that the television company has spoken about in statements to El Confi TV. Someone has broken the confidentiality agreement and it wasn’t me. I’m quiet as a dead woman. When you reach an agreement, the minimum is to fulfill it, he begins by saying. But there are people you can’t trust. Not even by signing they are able to comply, he adds.

Enlarge Alba Carrillo during the presentation of the television program ‘Bake off, famous in the oven’. Antonio Gutirrez Europa Press

I’m very happy. Truly happy. Workers have rights and I once again trust in justice. All good. You ver. There are people who don’t scratch their pockets or… If they don’t see it as very bad, they don’t sign, she continues declaring with a smile on her face.

She feels lucky

Alba Carrillo confesses that she was shocked when she saw this information published in EsDiario. When I saw it published it made me die. I was recording and an editor told me that the agreement had come out. Very strong. Obviously, it has come from the other side. Surprise? None. There are certain people who can surprise me by being elegant and that they do what they say…, she says.

Fonsi Nieto’s ex is very excited about her current job at the public broadcaster. I agree. She has won me the lottery in all aspects. Not even in my wildest dreams did I think, when I was crying and everything, that on the day of the trial I would have a production car waiting for me. because I had to run to record. It was saying: ole, ole, how lucky, she says.