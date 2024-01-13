Alba Casillas talks about the abandonment of her partner, Rober, in Temptation Island

This same week I will return Temptation Island with its seventh edition. A program in which a record has been broken, that of the fastest abandonment, which was carried out Rober: I am not prepared for these things“I can’t rest because I think about it a lot, the situation is beyond me,” he said then.

An abandonment that also meant goodbye to the training program. Alba Casillaswho also confessed to feeling disappointed for leaving so quickly: I don’t want it to be bad here and to be suffering. Yes, I was a little more excited, but oh well.

An experience that its two protagonists have spoken about again on their social networks. First it was Rober, who published a reflection with which he advised his followers to do not stop being you, not for anything or anyone. And, now, Alba has just done it through her Instagram stories.

The influencer and former MyHyV contestant has been the target of all criticism, being accused of pressuring her partner to participate in the Dominican Republic reality showsomething that she herself has denied, also pointing out that she could have participated in even more editions of Temptation Island: Not to be crazy, but I have been called to participate in the six previous editions and I have not gone to any of them and I have had other couples. Why haven’t I gone before and have I gone in this one? Why did I force him? Because if I had forced anyone, I would have done it to the eight I’ve been with before.

Both want to participate

That is why Alba points out that it seems like characters who say that I have forced someone to go. Just because I am known does not mean that I have forced anyone. I find those comments regrettable that I wanted TV and my boyfriend didn’t, excuse me? We both went, so something must have wanted, I say..

Finally, he confessed that I even received an offer to go as a temptresssomething he rejected, because although he wanted to return to television, he did not want to do it that way, but to test this relationship exactly. Even so, she has never hidden that he wanted to return to television: That’s like all of us who go. If we go to TV it is because we want TV. Nobody is deceiving, that later the burden can be on certain people when they see themselves there, that is foreign..