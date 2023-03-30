Albert II of Monaco: how he began to train his son Jacques “in small steps”, for when he will have to take over

Prince Albert II of Monaco talks about his children Jacques and Gabriella and how he began to train his son to succeed him on the throne of the principality.
Transmission… The Palace of Monaco is currently undergoing renovation. These major works, funded by Prince Albert II and started in 2015, are supposed to restore the brilliance of the large 16th century frescoes that adorn the walls of the Hercules gallery or the throne room. A piece synonymous with power for many but which the Grimaldi family also associates with private events such as Christmas parties, assures the sovereign, in the columns of the magazine Gala. This is also always how Prince Jacques sees her…
Prince Albert II trains his son Jacques to succeed him
Now eight years old, like her twin Gabriella, the little boy still has a little trouble feeling the solemnity that this room represents: “Together with his sister, they sat on the throne without thinking too much. It was a game. But I think it will eventually come little by little, that he will learn at his own pace“, entrusts Albert II to our colleagues. He nevertheless reveals to have started to form Prince Jacques, who will one day succeed him at the head of the Rock. “It’s a long process. This is done over time, in small steps“explains the 65-year-old sovereign, in office since April 6, 200
Albert II of Monaco very close to his children
If Albert II of Monaco does not hide having a very busy schedule, he claims to spend all his free time with his loved ones, during walks in the heart of nature, or outings at sea.These are very few moments in the year for me and my family life. But we must preserve them“, promises the prince who makes it a point of honor to take care of his two young children as much as possible. “I (accompany them to school) whenever I can and they are very happy. But they are especially happy when I surprise them by picking them up in the afternoon. They are very fusional, very close to each other. He faut surround them, create a joyful environment for them, make sure that everything goes well around them”, confides the husband of Charlene of Monaco.