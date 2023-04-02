Alberto repudiated Bullrich for his intention to hand over the Malvinas: “You have to remember”

In an act that took place this Sunday in the Buenos Aires municipality of Almirante Brown, in commemoration of Veteran’s Day and the Fallen in the Malvinas War, Alberto Fernández harshly criticized the Foradori-Duncan pact signed by the government of Mauricio Macri.

“The English do not have the right to exploit Argentine waters however they want or to fly to the continent,” said the President. “We are going to recover our islands, by peaceful means!” remarked the president.

And in that sense, the president also referred to statements -during the pandemic- by the head of the PRO and presidential candidate for Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich.

“You have to remember the times of the vaccine (against the coronavirus), when we said ‘the laboratories cannot come to ask us to give the State’s assets as a guarantee’, and there was someone who wants to be president now, who dared to say ‘Why are we going to discuss the Malvinas Islands, what are the Malvinas Islands for, if they want to stay with the Malvinas Islands, let them stay with the Malvinas Islands’. You have to remember, ”she said.