Alcaraz arrives in Miami with a lot of confidence after winning in Indian Wells

MIAMI.- The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz number two in the ATP, arrives at the Miami Masters 1000 very satisfied with his game, two days after winning the Indian Wells tournament, as he said this Tuesday in a meeting with journalists.

“I feel very good now, with a lot of confidence and I think I am playing great tennis,” he declared at the Hard Rock Stadium in the Florida city.

“I am very happy to be here in Miami, in a very special place for me where I showed great tennis last year,” he added.

Alcaraz, 20, won the Miami tournament two years ago and in 2023 reached the semifinals, where he lost against Jannik Sinner.

The Italian, barely two years older than him, is presented as one of the Spanish prodigy’s biggest adversaries in the coming years.

Jannik Sinner (3).jpg Jannik Sinner lifts the champion trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open, Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Melbourne. AP Photo/Andy Wong

On Saturday they both starred in an exciting semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters 1000, won 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2 by the player from El Palmar.

Asked about Sinner, with whom he could only meet in the Miami final, Alcaraz celebrated their rivalry.

“I always feel nervous when I play against him because I know what I have to do. I know I have to play at my best level,” he said. “But I’m always excited to play against him because I like those battles.”

Alcaraz ended an unusual drought in his successful young career on Sunday. Before lifting the trophy in Indian Wells, the winner of two grand slams and five Masters 1000s had not been in a final since August.

Evolution of Alcaraz:

In the tournament in the Californian desert, the Spaniard was able to turn around the semi-final against Sinner and the final against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, showing a more patient version than on other occasions, with more long exchanges.

An aspect of his game that he claimed to be working on with his team.

“I am a player who has a wide range of shots and sometimes that can be confusing and can cause me to rush my shots a lot. And that in tennis is not very good,” he acknowledged this Tuesday.

Alcaraz will debut this weekend, in the second round, against the winner of the match between the Spanish Roberto Carballés and the Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

Source: AFP