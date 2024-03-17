Alcaraz dispatches Medvedev again and conquers Indian Wells

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz victory on Sunday in two sets to the Russian Daniil Medvedev and revalidated his Masters 1000 crown Indian Wells (United States).

Alcaraz, 20, is the first tennis player to repeat his victory in this emblematic tournament since Novak Djokovic chained three victories between 2014 and 2016.

The Spanish prodigy, who had not won a title since Wimbledon last July, won 7-6 (7/5) and 6-1 over Medvedev, who had already been his victim in last year’s final.

Below are the last ten winners of the Indian Wells (California) tournament, whose 2024 edition concluded this Sunday with the triumph of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz in the final over the Russian Daniil Medvedev:

2024: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2023: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2022: Taylor Fritz (USA)

2021: Cameron Norrie (GBR)

2020: canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2019: Dominic Thiem (AUT)

2018: Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG)

2017: Roger Federer (SUI)

2016: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2014: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

The tennis players with the most titles in the history of the tournament:

1. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2012, 2017)

. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5 (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016)

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3 (2007, 2009, 2013)

. Michael Chang (USA) 3 (1992, 1996, 1997)

. Jimmy Connors (USA) 3 (1976, 1981, 1984)

Source: AFP