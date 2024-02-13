Alcaraz prefers an Olympic medal to a Roland Garros

BUENOS AIRES -, The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz said this Monday in Buenos Aires who prefers to win the gold medal in tennis Paris-2024 to win this year Roland Garros .

Alcaraz, second in the world ranking, begins his clay court season at the Argentina Open with the obligation to defend the crown he won in the South American tournament in 2023.

“If I have to choose, this year I prefer to win Olympic gold before Roland Garros,” said the champion of the United States Open (2022) and Wimbledon (2023) at a press conference in the Argentine capital.

Alcaraz acknowledged that he is “very excited” to win the French Open, but like any of the four Grand Slams.

“I don’t feel that I should win it or that I have that thorn in my side for not winning it yet. It is a very nice tournament, very special for the Spanish, but for me it is like any other Grand Slam,” he commented.

Regarding the world circuit, Alcaraz acknowledged that “today (Novak) Djokovic and (Jannik) Sinner are the rivals to beat, there is no doubt.”

Without failing to highlight the value of his rivals, the Spaniard warned: “my current level is very good (…) I come from playing good tennis in Australia and the training days I have had on land have been very good, I feel physically very well and with a very high level of tennis.

alcaraztenis.jpg Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 22, 2024. AP/Andy Wong

Support for Nadal

Regarding the noise outside the court, the Spaniard referred to the possible arrival of Saudi Arabia with important tournaments, and assessed that “it is good that there is more tennis, that the countries where we go and where we play open up a little.”

He also defended his compatriot Rafael Nadal, widely criticized after being appointed ambassador by the Saudi tennis federation.

“It doesn’t seem bad to me (Nadal’s appointment) because it is a country that is developing and opening to the world of sport and it’s good that Rafa is there to add things to tennis, in a place where it wasn’t played.”

Alcaraz’s debut will take place in the second round against the winner of the clash between the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (85) and the Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli (134).

Upon his arrival in Buenos Aires, the Murcian highlighted his affinity with Buenos Aires.

“I loved this tournament, beyond winning it, because I had been wanting to come to Buenos Aires for a long time. Juan Carlos (Ferrero, his coach) won here” and last year “it was an incredible tournament for me and I wanted to return this year.”

He also highlighted the growth of the Buenos Aires tournament and supported the organization’s request for the Argentina Open to stop being an ATP 250 tournament and become a 500 category tournament.

“People get very involved in tennis. I think this tournament lacks nothing (to grow). I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this tournament becomes a 500,” he concluded.

Source: AFP